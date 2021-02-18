Syracuse MLAX Season Opener vs Army

The time has come. After a solid 5-0 start for the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team last season came to an abrupt halt due to COVID-19, a whole year has gone by and a new season is upon us. Game one for the Orange is this Sunday vs. Army. There is no question that the Orange had a solid team last season, but this year is a whole different story. The scary part is that on paper they are better than last season.

The Orange Return one of the best midfield groups in the country. This includes a trio of all-Americans and an immense amount of experience from Jamie Trimboli, Brendan Curry, and Tucker Dordevic. Trimboli is in year number six with the program while Curry is in his fourth year and Dordevic in his third.

As for the attack, the Orange will be led by Chase Scanlan, a two-time all-American who transferred from Loyola after his freshman season. Defensively Peter Dearth brings his size and leadership to hold down the defense for a much-anticipated high-scoring Orange team.

Looking at Army, the Orange face a difficult opponent in the first game. Army poses a big threat on defense as their defenders are some of the biggest and most physical in the country.

“The fact that they press a lot on defense, they're very athletic and an aggressive group,” Trimboli said.

Army also has the upper hand in the fact that they have already played a game and have had more time to prepare with their practices beginning earlier in the season. The Orange on the other hand have only had two weeks of practice. Army did drop their first game to Virginia last Sunday 14-9.

To combat the strong defensive presence that Army Holds the Orange on attack will do what they do and maybe even switch up a few things to come out on top as they did after the first half in last year’s matchup.

“We might throw a few different looks at them to hopefully be successful again like the second half last year,” said Scanlan.

The Orange are ranked second in the country while Army is ranked fifteenth to set up a great top fifteen matchup. Game time is set for noon this Sunday.