Syracuse, Northwestern Both Looking For Revenge in NCAA Quarterfinals Matchup

Syracuse knocked off Princeton 13-9 on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The Orange will travel to Northwestern, who beat Michigan 15-12. The Wildcats will host the game.

"We talked to the girls on Friday after the game," head coach Kayla Treanor said on ESPN+ following the victory against Princeton. "It might not always be how you want to win, but if you win that's all we want to do. I'm just so proud of them."

Syracuse and Northwestern are quite familiar with each other, as this will be the third matchup between the two women's lacrosse powers in the last two seasons. With a return trip to the Final Four on the line, both are also looking to avenge a previous loss.

During the 2021 season, Northwestern entered the NCAA Tournament undefeated. The Wildcats advanced all the way to the Final Four where Syracuse was waiting. Northwestern started the scoring with an early tally to take a 1-0 lead, but that would be the least advance the Wildcats would enjoy. The Orange would score 10 of the next 11 goals on its way to a 21-13 victory. Northwestern's season was ended by Syracuse, and the Wildcats are looking to return the favor this year.

Earlier this season, Syracuse traveled to Northwestern with a perfect 4-0 record. In a back and forth game that saw the Wildcats take a three goal lead into halftime and the Orange take a four goal lead into the fourth quarter, an Emily Hawryschuk goal gave Syracuse a three goal lead with 4:23 remaining. Northwestern would score three goals over the next three-plus minutes, however, to send the game into overtime where the Wildcats would score the game winner.

Syracuse returns to that scene as this NCAA Tournament game will be played on the same field as the Orange let slip away. Northwestern wants to return to the Final Four by ending Syracuse's season, exacting revenge for the 2021 loss. It should be an intense battle between two of the sport's best programs.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF