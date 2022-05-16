Skip to main content

Syracuse, Northwestern Both Looking For Revenge in NCAA Quarterfinals Matchup

The Orange and Wildcats are looking to advance to the Final Four.

Syracuse knocked off Princeton 13-9 on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The Orange will travel to Northwestern, who beat Michigan 15-12. The Wildcats will host the game. 

"We talked to the girls on Friday after the game," head coach Kayla Treanor said on ESPN+ following the victory against Princeton. "It might not always be how you want to win, but if you win that's all we want to do. I'm just so proud of them." 

Syracuse and Northwestern are quite familiar with each other, as this will be the third matchup between the two women's lacrosse powers in the last two seasons. With a return trip to the Final Four on the line, both are also looking to avenge a previous loss. 

During the 2021 season, Northwestern entered the NCAA Tournament undefeated. The Wildcats advanced all the way to the Final Four where Syracuse was waiting. Northwestern started the scoring with an early tally to take a 1-0 lead, but that would be the least advance the Wildcats would enjoy. The Orange would score 10 of the next 11 goals on its way to a 21-13 victory. Northwestern's season was ended by Syracuse, and the Wildcats are looking to return the favor this year. 

Earlier this season, Syracuse traveled to Northwestern with a perfect 4-0 record. In a back and forth game that saw the Wildcats take a three goal lead into halftime and the Orange take a four goal lead into the fourth quarter, an Emily Hawryschuk goal gave Syracuse a three goal lead with 4:23 remaining. Northwestern would score three goals over the next three-plus minutes, however, to send the game into overtime where the Wildcats would score the game winner. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Syracuse returns to that scene as this NCAA Tournament game will be played on the same field as the Orange let slip away. Northwestern wants to return to the Final Four by ending Syracuse's season, exacting revenge for the 2021 loss. It should be an intense battle between two of the sport's best programs. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

SU NW
Lacrosse

Syracuse, Northwestern Both Looking For Revenge in NCAA Quarterfinals Matchup

By Mike McAllisterjust now
Makyi Lee
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Notes

By Mike McAllister6 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Tyrrell 1
Lacrosse

Syracuse Pulls Away From Princeton to Advance in NCAA Tournament

By Mike McAllister21 hours ago
Hawryschuk 1
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse vs Princeton (NCAA Tournament Second Round)

By Mike McAllisterMay 15, 2022
Zyian Moultrie-Goddard 1
Recruiting

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

By Mike McAllisterMay 14, 2022
Cortland
Track & Field

Syracuse competes at the ACC Outdoor Championships - Day 2

By Shannon ImbornoniMay 13, 2022
Adamson 1
Lacrosse

Syracuse Holds Off Fairfield to Advance in NCAA Tournament

By Mike McAllisterMay 13, 2022
Swart 1
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse vs Fairfield in NCAA Tournament

By Mike McAllisterMay 13, 2022