SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse Picks Up Midfielder Dylan Sageder

Samantha Croston

Syracuse University now has not one, but two studs from Mount Sinai New York with the addition of long stick midfielder Dylan Sageder. Both Sageder and Spallina play for Mount Sinai High School and Team 91 Smash. 

As far as the University itself, Sageder found the business program very appealing.

"I want to major along those lines, business or finance so I think having a business program really reached out to me," Sageder said. 

He also was drawn into Syracuse by the Men's Lacrosse team itself.

"What I love about Syracuse's style of play is that they are a really fast paced team, they're always aggressive," Sageder said. 

Sageder also mentioned that the coaches were very detailed and specific regarding where they saw him fitting in, which he really respected.

"They showed a lot of intensity while they were talking to me and they just seemed really interested," Sageder said. 

The midfielder said that he has several strengths he can bring to the table, on both the defensive and offensive sides. 

"I'm a very versatile player...I have great one on one defense and I can usually cause a turnover," Sageder said. "after that I have the ability to run the offense." 

Sageder also mentioned that he tries his hardest to be an outlet for his faceoff guys, and he has no problem boxing out the opposing player on the wing so he can get the ball. Bottom line: Sageder is going to be the type of player who you want to be making plays for you in between the 30s. 

Another one of Sageder's strengths: his attitude. He is the kind of player who will be very resilient and capable of handling high-pressure situations, and you can tell that by the way he talks.

"I just have to show them how hard I work and that they [Syracuse Men's Lacrosse] are not wrong," Sageder said. 

Hint from me: they weren't wrong. This was a good pick up for the men in the orange. 

Sageder also had a lot of people who he said were pivotal to his success. Among them were his team and Coach Spallina. On Coach Spallina, Sageder said: 

"He definitely formed me into the player that I am today, he's one of the best coaches I've ever played for," Sageder said.

However, the most important people to thank: his parents. 

On his dad: "My dad always pushes me no matter what." 

On his mom: " I think my mom is my most important person in my life. She does a lot for me that she thinks goes unnoticed but it means a lot to me." 

Comments

Lacrosse

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech

Here's how to watch Syracuse take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Jacob Payne

Peel it Back Ep. 3

The football episode of Peel it Back

Tawny Davis

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Picks Up Faceoff Specialist Gavin Gibbs

Gibbs is also a current varsity football player and was a former wrestler

Samantha Croston

Syracuse Athletics Redefines 'Success'

Syracuse University Orange Athletic Director John Wildhack explains his new definition of "success" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacob Payne

Syracuse Basketball Commit Juliana Walker

Julianna Walker discusses commitment to Syracuse Orange, senior season and more.

Talha Rao

Week Three Preview: Scouting Georgia Tech's New-Look Offense

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are now one-plus year removed from the triple-option offense under head coach Geoff Collins. What can the Syracuse Orange expect in week three?

Jacob Payne

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Reels in Fourth Recruit: Superia Clark

The three recruits who committed prior to Clark are Meghan Rode, Danielle Guyette, and Gracie Britton

Samantha Croston

What to Make of the Syracuse Offense

The Syracuse Orange offense has not looked got at all through the first two games of the season against the Pitt Panthers and North Carolina Tar Heels. Head football coach Dino Babers met with the media on Monday and explained what he thought was going wrong with the Orange offense.

Jacob Payne

What to Expect From The Newest Men’s Basketball Recruits

Coach Boeheim and the Orange land some top talent in their recruiting classes of 2020 and 2021

Steven Shoemaker

Keeping Up With the Alumni: Featuring Katie Rowan

Post-college, Rowan has coached many teams: UAlbany WLAX, Pride of the WPLL, and the Haudenosaunee National Senior Team for the World Games.

Samantha Croston