Syracuse Players Were Prepared to Walk Out of Practice is Chase Scanlan Showed Up Per Report

Syracuse lacrosse players were prepared to walk out of practice if Chase Scanlan had arrived to participate, according to John Johnson of Spectrum News. The news comes as an additional detail to Chris Jastrzembski’s report that Scanlan was not present at Syracuse lacrosse practice Tuesday morning.

“Want to add to this with a bit of information I’ve gathered as well,” Johnson posted on Twitter. “According to multiple sources, there was a team wide (players) plan to walk out of practice if Scanlan showed up this morning. Lots of layers to this story. Again very much worth monitoring.”

Scanlan was reinstated to the program on Monday, according to a Syracuse Athletics spokesperson. Scanlan was previously suspended indefinitely from the lacrosse program, according to a report from Inside Lacrosse, as a result of an incident after the Orange's 21-9 loss against North Carolina. Syracuse.com reported that Scanlan has denied any wrongdoing through his high school coach.

“He says it’s nothing but it’s become something,” Silver Creek head coach Rob Genco said. “According to him, there’s literally zero chance that anything happened.”

Scanlan leads Syracuse with 24 goals on the season despite missing the last game. He is third on the team in points with 33. Scanlan is fourth on the team in shooting percentage, second in shots on goal percentage among players who have attempted more than one shot, and fourth in ground balls.

Syracuse is currently 6-4 after a 13-11 win over Virginia this past Saturday. There are two games remaining on the season after the Orange added a game against Robert Morris on May 7th. Next up is a matchup at #4 Notre Dame on Saturday. The Orange lost 18-11 to the Irish in the Dome earlier this season.