Syracuse Police Investigating Domestic Incident Involving Chase Scanlan (Report)

Syracuse Police is working with SU Department of Public Safety (DPS) to investigate a domestic incident involving Chase Scanlan that occurred on April 18th, according to Josh Martin of News Channel 9. Martin added that the victim will be interviewed in the near future according to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, who is also participating in the investigation. Scanlan was suspended on April 20th, but reinstated on April 26th.

More details from the Daily Orange:

"DPS responded to an incident reported on South Campus at 11:34 a.m. on April 18, the day after SU played UNC. The incident occurred just after midnight on April 18 but was not reported until later that morning, according to the DPS crime log."

Syracuse lacrosse players were prepared to walk out of Tuesday’s practice if Chase Scanlan had arrived to participate, according to John Johnson of Spectrum News. The news comes as an additional detail to Chris Jastrzembski’s report that Scanlan was not present at Syracuse lacrosse practice Tuesday morning.

“Want to add to this with a bit of information I’ve gathered as well,” Johnson posted on Twitter. “According to multiple sources, there was a team wide (players) plan to walk out of practice if Scanlan showed up this morning. Lots of layers to this story. Again very much worth monitoring.”

ESPN’s Chris Jastrzembski added more noteworthy information on the Scanlan situation.

“The feeling amongst players is that they do not want Scanlan back on the team,” Jastrzembski posted on Twitter. “That sentiment is also shared with some alumni of the program.”

News Channel 9’s Steve Infanti indicated team captains have requested a meeting with Director of Athletics John Wildhack.

“According to sources, SU's captains have requested a meeting with John Wildhack to discuss the Chase Scanlan situation,” Infanti posted on Twitter. “Scanlan was reinstated yesterday after being suspended last Monday. We're told Scanlan did not practice today. Players were prepared to walk out if he did.”

Scanlan was reinstated to the program on Monday, according to a Syracuse Athletics spokesperson. Scanlan was previously suspended indefinitely from the lacrosse program, according to a report from Inside Lacrosse, as a result of an incident after the Orange's 21-9 loss against North Carolina. Syracuse.com reported that Scanlan has denied any wrongdoing through his high school coach.

“He says it’s nothing but it’s become something,” Silver Creek head coach Rob Genco said. “According to him, there’s literally zero chance that anything happened.”

Scanlan leads Syracuse with 24 goals on the season despite missing the last game. He is third on the team in points with 33. Scanlan is fourth on the team in shooting percentage, second in shots on goal percentage among players who have attempted more than one shot, and fourth in ground balls.

Syracuse is currently 6-4 after a 13-11 win over Virginia this past Saturday. There are two games remaining on the season after the Orange added a game against Robert Morris on May 7th. Next up is a matchup at #4 Notre Dame on Saturday. The Orange lost 18-11 to the Irish in the Dome earlier this season.