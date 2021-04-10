Syracuse Rallies to Beat Virginia in the Dome

The Orange trailed for much of the game, but overcame a four goal deficit for an impressive home win.

Syracuse rallied from a four goal deficit with a dominant second half to knock off seventh ranked Virginia Cavaliers 15-12 in the Dome on Saturday. The third ranked Orange trailed 7-3 in the first half and 9-5 in the second, but got back in the game behind draw controls and a stingy defense while the offense finally got going. The win improves Syracuse's record to 8-1 (5-1) on the season, while Virginia falls to 8-4 (3-4).

Virginia goalie Charlie Campbell was spectacular for most of this game and kept the Orange offense at bay. She had a career high 18 saves including several at point blank range. But with an offense as talented and dynamic as Syracuse, it was only a matter of time before it got going.

Syracuse dominated second half draw controls, winning 13 of 17 after halftime. That allowed the Orange to control possession and get shot after shot on Campbell. Eventually, Syracuse broke through. When Virginia did get a stop, the Orange defense forced 10 second half turnovers.

It was the Megan and Meaghan show for Syracuse, as Megan Carney scored four goals while Meaghan Carney had five of her own. Each added an assist to their totals. Freshman Emma Ward added one goal and two assists.

Syracuse outshot Virginia 41-20 in this one. It controlled ground balls 22-16 and forced 18 Cavalier turnovers while committing just nine.

Next up for Syracuse is a game at Albany on Tuesday. That game starts at 3:00 p.m. eastern.