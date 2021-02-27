Syracuse Rewrites the Script Against Stony Brook

What. a. game.

Going into this Saturday morning, we found out some crazy news: Emily Hawryschuk was out on a lower body injury. For those that know this team well, you know she is such an essential part of the team. She scores, assists, picks up draw controls, ground balls, causes turnovers. You name it, she's done it. So upon finding out the news that she wouldn't be playing, it was easy to get nervous. Who would fill the gap? As it turns out, the answer to that is everyone else.

Syracuse absolutely smoked Stony Brook 16-6. We knew there was a good chance they might win, but we didn't think it would be by that much. The first half is when Syracuse truly dominated and made their mark on the Ernie Davis Legends Field. Syracuse struck first off of a free position play. Then, they went up 2-0 off of a Sam Swart snipe. Stony Brook got their first of the day off of Bridget Considine, but Syracuse quickly answered. Meanwhile, Goldstock is making save after save, stopping the Seawolves at every corner. From this point on, lacrosse proved, as always, to be a game of runs. Syracuse continued extending their lead throughout the entire half, and the score leading into the second half was 12-3.

Stony Brook did come out of the gate in the second half with a little more fire power, but it was never enough to even get back in the game. Once Syracuse went up by 10, the running clock began and the Seawolves had no other choice but to watch the time slip away.

Here are the big takeaways from today.

1) Draw controls rule all. Syracuse won 16 draw controls to Stony Brook's 8. These added draw controls are one of the major reasons why Syracuse was able to get as many opportunities as they did.

2) Even without Hawryschuk, this Syracuse team is GOOD good. National championship good. The fact that after the loss of what very well may be their best player, they sprung into action and took down a top 10 team by 10 goals is astounding, and should fill you all with a lot of hope. Whether Hawryschuk is back next game, or out for the season, this Syracuse team is going to be okay. That being said, prayers and hearts out to the fifth year senior. The injury breaks my heart for her. She is such a committed player.

3) Asa GOLD-STOP rules all. The goalie play today was out of control. That's the only way to describe it. Goldstock had 11 saves and let in only 6 goals. The BEST goalies in women's lacrosse have 60% save percentage games. Goldstock's save percentage today was .647. That's unheard of. I talk about this a lot in my article, but lacrosse is a game of runs. One way for a team to get into a great groove is when your goalie stops almost twice as many shots as she lets in.

4) Selflessness. One word, but it has a big meaning. This Syracuse team does not care who scores the ball as long as it ends up in the back of the net. 9 of their 16 goals were assisted- that's more than half. They have great passers and great cutters, which is a winning combination.

Stat Leaders

#22 Megan Carney- 5G, 1A

#3 Sam Swart- 4G

#43 Sierra Cockerille- 4G

#18- Meaghan Tyrrell- 2G, 2A

#21- Asa Goldstock- 11 saves, 6GA, .647 SV%