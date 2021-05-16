Syracuse's Season Ends with Blowout Loss to Georgetown

Syracuse's postseason drought continues. The Orange was blown out 18-8 by Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. That prolonged the lack of postseason success for yet another year and ended a disappointing 2021 campaign. It was also the second worst postseason loss in program history. The worst was a 19-8 loss to Johns Hopkins. It was Georgetown's first NCAA Tournament win since 2007.

Syracuse has not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2017, has not made the Final Four since 2013 and has not won a National Championship since 2009. This for the program that calls itself the sport's historical best. It is an unprecedented postseason slump for Syracuse.

The Orange kept it close for a quarter, trailing just 3-2 after one. Then Georgetown went on a five goal run to start the second put things out of reach. Syracuse made a mini run at the end of the second quarter to trim the halftime lead to four, but was unable to keep that momentum to further cut into the lead in the third quarter. The Hoyas put the game away with four straight goals to open the second half.

Turnovers, unforced errors, poor shot selection and a motivated Georgetown team all contributed to the loss.

To make matters worse, the 2020 season was perhaps Syracuse's best chance to reclaim glory. Syracuse was ranked #1 in the nation when the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of that team returned in order to chase a title, but this year's team could never put it all together.

After the ups and downs of blowout losses, bounce back wins over Virginia and finding a way into the NCAA Tournament, Georgetown put an end to Syracuse's season. The Hoyas top ranked defense and goalie who leads the nation in save percentage dominated Syracuse's vaunted offense.

Now the Orange will have an offseason of soul searching as it looks to end a postseason drought that seemed impossible just a decade ago.