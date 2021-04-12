Syracuse Softball Makes SportsCenter Top 10

Syracuse was trailing 3-2 in the fourth inning against Boston College when Paris Woods made a spectacular catch. Boston College hit a fly ball down the left field line. Woods sprinted towards the foul line and dove to snatch the ball before it hit the ground. It was an incredible play of speed, body control and athleticism. The play was so impressive, it made the SportsCenter Top 10 on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

The play kept the score at 3-2 as Boston College had a runner on and that out ended the inning. Syracuse would ultimately lose, however, 5-3. The loss snapped a nine game winning streak for the Orange. The 5-3 loss was just game one of a double header on Saturday. The Eagles would be victorious in the second game as well, this time by a score of 3-1.

The two teams played two games on Friday as well, with Syracuse winning both of those. Following the four game set at Boston College, the Orange returns home to face Florida State for a four game series this weekend. The first game will be Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. eastern. There will be a double header between Syracuse and the Seminoles on Saturday, with the series finale on Sunday. Each of the four games will take place at Skytop Softball Stadium.

Syracuse is currently 15-11 on the season including 8-8 in ACC play. Of those 26 games, only two have been at home.