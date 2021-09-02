Syracuse University Sued by Chase Scanlan Accuser

A federal lawsuit has been filed against Syracuse University over the school's handling of the case against Chase Scanlan. Direct of Athletics John Wildhack and former Syracuse men's lacrosse head coach John Desko were also named as defendants in the suit. Chase Scanlan's accuser, identified in the lawsuit only as Jane Doe, brought about the suit which was filed by Regina M. Calcaterra. Calcaterra is a founding partner of Calcaterra Pollack LLP law firm based in New York City.

Scanlan was arrested on criminal mischief charges in May stemming from a domestic incident involving Chase Scanlan that occurred on April 18th. According to Syracuse.com, that incident allegedly involved Scanlan breaking into the accuser's bathroom, breaking her phone and squeezing her in a bear hug that made her fear for her life.

Scanlan was suspended by Syracuse lacrosse on April 20th, but reinstated on April 26th. Syracuse lacrosse players were prepared to walk out of practice if Chase Scanlan had arrived to participate after being reinstated. Scanlan only practiced individually until he was suspended again following the arrest.

The lawsuit alleges that Syracuse University did not do enough to protect her from Scanlan and cited past violent behavior as an example. The allegations outlined in the lawsuit include talking, physically pushing the accuser, verbal abuse, breaking property and physical control. The lawsuit further alleges that the school put the responsibility of protection with the accuser. The suit also claims the school was indifferent to initial allegations of stalking and physical abuse that the accuser reported to school employees.

The university is represented by Jenner and Block, a New York City based law firm. According to Syracuse.com, Syracuse's response filed by the firm stated it did everything it could for the accuser and that the accuser requested the removal of a no contact order put in place in January. The response also states the accuser declined any formal complaints against Scanlan in January.

The Onondaga court case against Scanlan remains ongoing.