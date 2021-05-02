Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Drop ACC Championship to UNC

With names on the field like Katie Hoeg, Jamie Ortega, the Tyrrell,s and Emma Ward, it's easy to focus all of your attention on these two team's powerhouse offenses. That being said, today was a battle between two defenses. In the end, Syracuse just couldn't hold on.

How It Happened

Syracuse struck first off a goal by Emily Ehle that was assisted by Emma Ward. Then, UNC went on a 3-goal run, but it didn't feel like a "run" because the first and third goal were ten minutes apart. Then, with 49 seconds left in the first half, Syracuse broke the scoring drought, again off a play where both Emma Ward and Emily Ehle were contributors. But in classic UNC fashion, the Tar Heels closed out the first half with a goal of their own with only 11 seconds left on the clock via Melissa Sconone. The first half closed 4-2, UNC.

The second half started the same way the first half ended- with a UNC goal. Syracuse answered 8 minutes later off of what might have been the nastiest goal of the day from either team by Emma Tyrrell. Cuse scored again later off an Emma Ward free position, but UNC closed the game out on a 3-goal run and that was all she wrote.

Credit Where Credit is Due

As a reminder, while Syracuse did lose this one to UNC, the last time these two teams faced off, Syracuse fell to UNC 17-6. Today's loss by only 5 goals was a big adjustment from that midseason showdown. So how was Cuse able to keep the score so close, without Emily Hawryschuk, Meg Carney, and Vanessa Constantino? Easy answer: the Syracuse defense.

To start, Asa Goldstock had one of her best performances of the entire season. She had 11 saves and only 9 goals against facing off against, let's face it, the best team in the country (until anyone can disprove that statement). And, these were not easy saves either. These were difficult, doorstop saves that truthfully kept Syracuse in the game.

But those saves started with the defense that Asa had in front of her. UNC generally averages 10 turnovers each game. Today, they had 12, 4 of which Syracuse caused (though ask anyone who watched the game and they'll tell you it felt like more). Ground balls were also evenly matched (14 from both teams). UNC has not been held to 9 goals the entire season, in any game. Syracuse did not come out on top this time around, but they'll learn from this and improve by the time they reach the big state. They will likely see this team again in the NCAA Tournament.

Adjustments Before the NCAA

The biggest issue today was the offense- no way around it. They seemed fearful and timid, and maybe rightfully so. The UNC defense is absolutely stingy, and Taylor Moreno at the helm of it is not what anyone offensive player wants to face.

That being said, if this Syracuse team wants a shot at winning the national championship, UNC stands in the way of that mission. The way around UNC is through them, and the way through them is to score goals. Holding UNC to 9 goals is enough to win against them. but scoring only 4 isn't. Cuse only had 9 shots on goal to UNC's 20. The biggest change that Syracuse will have to make is on the offensive side of the ball.

Looking Ahead

Next up is the selection show which will determine the layout for the NCAA Tournament and determine Syracuse's path through it. The selection show is May 9th and the first round starts May 14th. Syracuse on SI will continue to give updates about who Syracuse's first opponent will be.