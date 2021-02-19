Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Game vs Georgetown Postponed

Syracuse women's lacrosse's season has been impacted by the coronavirus before they have even played a second of the regular season. The Orange's second game on its schedule has been postponed, Syracuse Athletics announced. Syracuse was supposed to play Georgetown on Tuesday, February 23rd. However, the game was postponed due to covid related concern within the Georgetown program.

The season opener for Syracuse is on Saturday at noon in a top five matchup. The Orange play at Loyola, with the game broadcast on ESPN+.

Our Samantha Croston wrote a preview of the matchup. Here is an excerpt:

On the one hand, you have the talent-ridden, redshirt senior-heavy Syracuse Women's Lacrosse team. The Orange brought back 10 of their 11 seniors from last year, including major playmakers Emily Hawryschuk and Asa Goldstock. This is going to be a huge advantage for the Orange the entire season. Their starting lineup consists of mostly returners in every position from the goalie to the attackers.

Make no mistake: For Syracuse, this was a reloading year-not a rebuilding one. There's a big difference. With Goldstock in the cage, Sarah Cooper leading the defense, Hawryschuk putting in the dirty work in between the 30s, and the Tyrell show on attack, Syracuse is loaded in every position. Every single person on the field is a threat. Plus, the good news for Syracuse is that their bench is enormous. If one of the starters needs a rest, Coach Gait can just turn to the next woman up while the starters catch their breath.

