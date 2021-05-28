Syracuse Women's Lacrosse is Headed to the National Championship

A stellar performance by both Tyrrell's led the way for Syracuse Against Northwestern

What a day, what a day. Syracuse is headed to the national championship on Sunday after downing Northwestern 21-13. They will face off against ACC rival Boston College. Both programs will be looking for its first ever national championship win.

On the offensive side of the ball, The Tyrrell sisters led the way. Meaghan Tyrrell had 5 goals and 3 assists (8 points) while her little sis had 3 goals and 2 assists (5 points). Emily Ehle also had 2 goals and 3 assists (5 points) Sam Swart also contributed 3 goals. Overall, Cuse had 8 goal scorers as well as 8 players who assisted. Now, that is what you call a well-balanced offense.

Izzy Scane led the way for Northwestern with 4 goals and 3 assists (7 points). Lauren Gilbert and Sammy Mueller of Northwestern also contributed 1 goal and 6 assists each, but it wasn't enough to compete with the Orange.

Syracuse won out in nearly all of the statistical categories, including shots on goal (29-23), draw controls (19-14), ground balls (20-15), and saves (10-8).

Cuse took a huge lead the first half, up 10-2 at one point until Northwestern closed the gap late in the first half. They scored the last 2 goals of the first half and Cuse led 10-4 going into the second.

Cuse and Northwestern battled it out back and forth for the first 12 minutes of the half, and then the Wildcats held the Orange scoreless from 18:54 all the way until 6:12 left in the half, during which time they scored four goals of their own.

However, once Syracuse did break the scoring drought with 6:12 left to play, they went on a scoring run of their own, scoring 6 goals in those last 6 minutes while allowing only 1 Northwestern goal from Dylan Amonte. The final of today's game was 21-13.

Now, the Orange turn their attention towards one final challenge: winning the national championship game against Boston College on Sunday. The Eagles are led by star player Charlotte North and their standout goalie Rachel Hall, who had 11 saves and only 10 goals against today in an 11-10 upset win over the No. 1 seed North Carolina.

The national championship game is at 12p.m. on ESPNU.