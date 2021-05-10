Syracuse Earns 3-Seed in NCAA Tournament

The Syracuse women's lacrosse program is looking for its first ever NCAA Tournament Championship, and now knows its path to accomplish that goal. The Orange was awarded the three seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and will play its first game in the second round. By earning the three seed, Syracuse gets a bye and does not have to play in the first round. Fellow ACC squad North Carolina was the one seed. Northwestern got the two seed ahead of Syracuse despite the Orange having a better strength of schedule, RPI and Northwestern not facing a single top 20 team all season.

Syracuse will face the winner of Loyola and Hofstra in the second round and has a potential matchup with six seeded Florida in the quarterfinals. Syracuse won at Loyola 18-6 in the season opener.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

This is a new format for the women's tournament, as they have 29 total teams for the first time. There were 15 automatic qualifiers and 14 at large selections. The one, two and three seeds are awarded first round byes.

Syracuse has overcome its share of adversity this season. Its two best offensive players, Megan Carney and Emily Hawryschuk have been lost for the season due to injury. Hawryschuk was injured during practice after the season opener. Carney suffered her injury in the first of two games against Boston College to close out the regular season.

Despite that, Syracuse still finished 14-3 and made the ACC Tournament Championship Game. Two of its losses were to top ranked and undefeated North Carolina, both on the road. The Orange's lone home loss was to Boston College in the game in which Carney was injured. Syracuse got revenge on the Eagles, beating them two days later and in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Syracuse has one of the nation's best offenses and defenses, and is still a favorite to make it to the Final Four.