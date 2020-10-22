Just five games into the season things have not exactly gone according to plan for Syracuse Women’s Soccer. As we approach the halfway point of what will be a shortened season due to the pandemic, the women’s team is 0-5 and has yet to find a way to get the ball past the opposing keeper.

Despite the slow start and although they are only four games left in the season, it is never too late to turn things around. It is important to takeaway all of the bright spots that can be found through the first five games. Even though 2020 has not been kind to most, one of those positives that can be found has been seen from starting goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx.

Coming from her hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Proulx has grown up loving the game of soccer. Proulx says two of her biggest influences that made her fall in love with the game of soccer were Ronaldinho and Manuel Neuer. She contributes Neuer, who currently plays goalkeeper for FC Bayern Munich and Germany’s National team, for motivating her to want to be a goalie by how he was able to change the game of goalkeeping.

Once Proulx’s playing days at Syracuse have come to an end, she wants to continue to improve as a goalkeeper. She aims to continue her career by one day playing overseas in Europe.

In her senior season Proulx has been impressive in goal, ranking second in the ACC in total saves (47) and is first in the conference in saves per game averaging just under 10 (9.4). Proulx has been doing her part but knows there is always room for improvement.

“I think it’s just about putting in the work and seeing it all come together and seeing the improvement from game to game. Like fixing some mistakes that I did before and that I didn't do this time because we practiced it.”

Proulx is picking up right where she left off from last year. In her junior season, Proulx started in all 16 games leading the ACC in saves (96) and saves per game (5.5).

A couple of games ago the Orange fell to the number one team in the conference the North Carolina Tar Heels. Proulx says she could have prevented the two goals from going past her, but it cannot be belittled how she managed to keep the undefeated Tar Heels in check.

In that game Proulx stopped 14 of 16 shots that came her way, setting her personal career high in saves in a single game. Proulx is doing everything she can to help bring the Orange their first win of the campaign and is confident that win could be right around the corner.

“Going against Boston College, I believe it is a team that we can beat. We have very talented individuals on the team, and I think it's a team that we can beat. Now how can we all come together and make the small things work so that in the end it all works out and on the bigger picture.”

The Orange will be home on Thursday for their third straight home game when they take on Boston College. Proulx will have to continue to be solid in net and the offense will have to find ways to get the ball in the twine if they are going to grab their first win on of the season.