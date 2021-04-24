Team Effort Pushes Cuse Past UVA

What may have been the best team effort of the season for the Syracuse Men's lacrosse program, turned into a huge win over fifth-ranked Virginia. Many did not see it happening but From the Face-off to the attack to the defense and inside the net. All facets of the game were controlled by the Orange.

It started at the face-off circle. Last week against UNC it wasn't there for the Orange but today against Virginia the Orange were unstoppable. Jacob Phaup had a career day and won 24/27 face-offs. This led to more time on the attack and so many scoring opportunities for the Orange. Without Phaup's play at the face-off the game does not go how it did.

On the Attack the love was spread all around. Trimboli and Hiltz both had a hat-trick apiece and Rehfuss and Seebold both tacked on two. This was the play that the Orange needed after Chase Scanlan, the leading goal scorer for the Orange was suspended. The Orange did a great job passing the ball, tacking on nine assists, and moving the ball beautifully through transition. With beautiful passing in front of the net and all around as well as the face-offs win.

Where the game was won though was on the defensive side of the ball. The Orange played their best defensive game of the season. Drake Porter also had one of his best games with eleven saves. Even though the Orange were down with Nick DiPietro out, Peter Dearth among others stepped up to give a physical presence on defense. The Orange win the Groundball contest 38 to UVA's 28.

Ultimately a team effort overall that resulted in a big win and will bring the Orange back into the top 10. The Orange can take a deep breath now as their NCAA tournament hopes should be solidified. The Orange take on Notre Dame in SOuth bend next Saturday at noon.