Three Syracuse Players Named to US Women's Lacrosse Sixes Training Camp Roster

Three Syracuse women's lacrosse players are on the USA women's lacrosse sixes training camp roster, it was announced on Monday. Ella Simkins, Sam Swart and Emma Ward were all named to the roster.

Sixes is six on six lacrosse, and is a fast paced, exciting version of of the sport. This roster is the team expected to participate in the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, according to Tari Kandemiri. The World Games takes place in July 2022.

Ella Simkins: Considered one of the best defenders in the country last season, Simkins finished the 2021 campaign with 43 ground balls, 35 caused turnovers and 88 draw controls. The ground balls was third on the team while caused turnovers and draw controls were first.

Sam Swart: One of the fastest players in all of women's college lacrosse, Swart finished the 2021 season with 41 goals, seven assists and 18 ground balls.

Emma Ward: Ward was a freshman phenom for Syracuse last season. She finished third on the team with 43 goals and second with 30 assists. Her 73 points were also second on the team. Not bad for a freshman on a team with several offensive superstars.

Syracuse had a strong 2021 season, advancing to the Final Four and National Championship Game before falling to Boston College. There has been significant change in the offseason, with Gary Gait leaving his post as head coach to take over the men's program. Alum Kayla Treanor was hired as the new head coach after serving as Boston College's offensive coordinator.