Tyrrell Sisters Lead Syracuse to Win Over Temple

It is difficult to definitively conclude which was better; The ball movement on Syracuse’s goals Saturday, or when Jenny Markey scored and ‘Jenny from the Block’ by Jennifer Lopez started playing from the Carrier Dome speakers.

Regardless, the Orange’s play was just as fiery as their aux selection, as they left the Dome with a convincing 22-7 win over the Owls.

All the players have different songs for every time they score a goal. We know the staples to Syracuse Lacrosse like Meaghan Tyrrell’s ‘Run This Town’ by Jay-Z, or Megan Carney’s ‘Popstar’ by DJ Khaled, but fans heard some tunes they weren’t used to hearing today.

Whether it was ‘Rock Star’ by Hannah Montana or ‘Jenny from the Block’, it all results in one thing; Multiple players are scoring goals for the Orange. In today’s case, there were NINE Syracuse players who found twine today, which is something Coach Treanor is always impressed with.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone on the field to step up and play. We had nine different goal scorers, but we could’ve had 12,” Treanor said.

When the Orange are clicking, it never comes as a surprise to players like Meaghan Tyrrell. She knows every player in that locker room can produce, so she’s glad they’re able to show it during game time.

“On offense, we consider everyone a threat. Being able to make those passes and feeling confident in your teammates that they’re going to score is huge,” Tyrrell said.

You can tell when players score, that everyone on the team is genuinely excited for their successes on the field. Treanor and company said it speaks to how much these girls love each other.

“So much of our success comes off our connections and chemistry with each other. We place a premium on chemistry with our teammates. They’re really starting to buy into that. I think that’s part of the success you’re seeing on the field,” Treanor said.

“The week off gave us some time to create some chemistry. More than we already had. It was just a fun game,” Emma Tyrrell said.

Starting off the day, Belle Mastropietro scored in the first minute of play for the Owls. It was a lead, but it wasn’t a lasting one. 13 seconds later, Emma Tyrrell got on the board to knot it up, and then ‘Cuse never found themselves down on the scoresheet again. It was also the beginning of Emma’s massive day.

She had three goals in the first quarter alone, which set the tone for a five goal, three assist day. It was a career high for the Junior with eight points, which Coach said makes them so much more dangerous.

“When Emma is on, she’s impossible to stop. She’s a phenomenal athlete and has a great lacrosse IQ as well. She was just ready to play right away,” Treanor said.

It took her sister, Meaghan Tyrrell a little longer to get out of the blocks, but once she got going, it was hard to stop her.

“The Tyrrell’s are really different players, but they’re both tremendous players. They do things that are exceptional,” Treanor said.

After every game, you notice a similarity. Doesn’t matter the record of the upcoming opponent, but Coach Treanor and every player says they’re preparing for a tough game ahead. As the season progresses, the schedule for Syracuse will get tougher, and then it’ll be postseason, so they’ll need all the fire power they can get.

That’s why coach is glad she can rely on other players to carry the offensive load. It’ll pay dividends toward the end of the season.

“It’s great because we have a massive opponent coming in on Tuesday. Anytime you can rest some of your players it’s awesome,” Trenor said.

Up next, the Orange stay at home to take on undefeated Loyola. First draw is Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m.

