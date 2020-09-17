Syracuse lacrosse is on a roll on the recruiting trail. One day after picking up the top rated player in the 2022 class, they landed one of the cycle's elite defenders when George Wandoff out of Oakbridge Academy of the Palm Beaches in Florida announced his decision on Instagram.

"It started with (assistant) coach (Lelan) Rogers," Wandoff said. "He mentored me through this process. Syracuse has everything I am looking for in a college. Great academics and amazing lacrosse."

That relationship with coach Rogers proved critical. Not just because Rogers was pitching Syracuse, but because of his honesty in guiding Wandoff through the recruiting process.

"He seemed like a father figure quite honestly," Wandoff said. "He told me to do my homework on every school, not only Syracuse, to give me the right fit."

Ultimately, Syracuse was that right fit. Head coach of the Orange, John Desko, is an all-time great lacrosse coach. He is well respected for his accomplishments that include multiple National Championships. Wandoff says Desko was involved in his recruitment, and helped solidify that Syracuse was indeed the right fit.

"Desko was amazing," Wandoff said. "Big part of my family zoom."

Wandoff says as a true freshman he will have to work to earn his spot in the rotation, but is excited for that opportunity.

The history at Syracuse, that has produced some of the best players in the sport, is something that any recruit would find attractive in a potential landing spot. His decision, though, was about much more than that.

"The reputation cannot be discarded," Wandoff said. "However, the leadership of the program sold me on the university."

Wandoff is rated a four star prospect by Inside Lacrosse.