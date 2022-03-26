WATCH: Tucker Dordevic's Between the Legs Goal vs Duke

Syracuse lacrosse star Tucker Dordevic had seven points on five goals to lead the Orange past #10 Duke in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. None more spectacular than a mid fourth quarter between the legs goal to give Syracuse a two goal lead after the Blue Devils were threatening to tie it. You can watch the phenomenal play in the video above.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX