WATCH: Tucker Dordevic's Between the Legs Goal vs Duke

The Syracuse lacrosse star has a highlight reel goal against the Blue Devils.

Syracuse lacrosse star Tucker Dordevic had seven points on five goals to lead the Orange past #10 Duke in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. None more spectacular than a mid fourth quarter between the legs goal to give Syracuse a two goal lead after the Blue Devils were threatening to tie it. You can watch the phenomenal play in the video above. 

