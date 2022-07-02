All-American Goalie Will Mark Transferring to Syracuse

Long Island All-American goalie Will Mark is transferring to Syracuse, he announced on Instagram. Mark was named an honorable mention All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association and was the Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year the last two seasons. He started all 15 games for Long Island last season and had a 54.5 save percentage. He has a 55.3 save percentage during his three seasons with the Sharks.

Mark jumped on the national scene with a stellar freshman season with Long Island, leading the nation in saves at 15.29 per game. He also set a program record with 30 saves against Bryant during the 2021 campaign.

This is a big addition for a Syracuse squad the struggled on the defensive end of the field most of last season. The Orange finished 4-10, the program's first 10 loss season. It was the first year of the Gary Gait era, and the 2023 campaign is already shaping up to be drastically different. Gone is star Tucker Dordevic, who transferred to Georgetown in the offseason.

Syracuse has arguably the best recruiting class in the sport coming in, headlined by number one overall player Joey Spallina. Former star recruit Owen Hiltz will also return after missing all of last season with an injury.

