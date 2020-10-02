Zach Friedman Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse lacrosse is arguably the hottest in the country on the recruiting trail as they have picked up their 13th commitment in the 2022 class. Zach Friedman, who stars for Ralston Valley High School in Colorado and Mad Dog club team, announced his verbal pledge on Instagram.

"I am humbled and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Syracuse University," Friedman said in his post. "I am beyond thankful for my mom, dad, sister, teammates, coaches, and friends for helping me to reach my dreams. Dreams do come true. Go Orange!"

All 13 of Syracuse's commitments in the 2022 class have come since September 2nd. Friedman is not as well known by the casual fan as others in the class, but still comes with the quite the list of accolades.

He was a Maverick Showtime invitee in 2018, 2019 and 2020. He was named to the Under Armour All America Southwest Team in 2019. He was named captain of his high school team in 2019 and 2020. Selected to the Jeffco 5A 2nd Team All-Conference Defenseman in 2019. Friedman was in the following all star games: 2019 Denver Shootout, 2020 Division National Lacrosse Classic, 2019 FLG Lacrosse Tournament, 2018 Maverick Showtime, 2018 Vail Lacrosse Tournament.

To get a feel for Friedman's athleticism, he also plays quarterback for the high school football team and point guard for the basketball team.