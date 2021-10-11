Class of 2022 QB With Ties to Ernie Davis Visits Syracuse

Class of 2022 quarterback Cayden Stem out of Wilson Area High School in Pennsylvania visited Syracuse over the weekend. He was invited to attend the Wake Forest game and also was able to check out other aspects of the program. However, Stem is not just an ordinary quarterback prospect. He has ties to an Orange legend.

"My great Uncle Bob Stem played there with Ernie Davis," Stem said. "So it's a cool story."

Bob Stem played at Syracuse from 1958-1961 and was a three year starter. He played center and linebacker for the Orange including as a starter on the 1959 National Championship team. Stem was also a longtime high school coach in Pennsylvania. He spent 34 years coaching various schools in the Keystone State, compiling a 285-98-6 overall record.

His great nephew, Cayden, currently holds offers from Valparaiso and several other FCS schools, and Cincinnati also recently reached out. Cayden was excited to check out the Orange program and attend Saturday's game.

"My family and I loved it," Cayden Stem said. "Coach Maddox brought the energy from the get go. My step dad talked to him about his playing days because he watched him play when he was a kid with Marvin Graves and some of those guys. I think it was coach White, when I first got there said something like “size on paper and size in real life are 2 different things." So I think he was happy with my size. Coach Maddox pointed out the “be consistently good, not occasionally great” sign near the locker room and that stuck with me.

"Coach Achuff told me about his time at Bloom and recruiting Larry Holmes Jr. from Easton (who is friends with my parents). He said we’ll be talking soon. The upgrades to the Dome are awesome. The game was awesome except for losing. I mean, it couldn’t have been a better day other than the loss."

While a scholarship or preferred walk-on offer has not come from Syracuse yet, Stem hopes it does.

"I went to camp there in July last time they had camps," Cayden Stem said. "Loved it then. Went to the Louisville game a few years ago. Loved it even more. I'm interested in the communications program. My step dad has gone to Syracuse games since he was a kid. He also has Penn State season tickets. It’s where I want to be."