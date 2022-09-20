Class of 2024 ATH Kenneth Everett Enjoys Syracuse Visit

Syracuse football hosted nearly two dozen recruits over the weekend for unofficial visits. One of the class of 2024 prospects in attendance was Atco (NJ) Winslow Township athlete Kenneth Everett.

"I got there around 9:20am and I met Coach Ahmad as soon as I got in the building," Everett said. "Took a little tour of the facilities, took some pictures then ate. The best part of the trip was probably getting there and taking the tour because it was my first time up there. So everything was just very new to me."

During the tour of the campus and facilities, Everett learned a bit about Syracuse football's rich history.

"The Jim Brown statue stood out the most because I never knew he came out of Syracuse," Everett said. "I also like how everything is close together."

Saturday afternoon, Everett sat in the stands to watch the Orange face Purdue. Syracuse would win 32-29 in thrilling fashion.

"Slow start but the game overall was very exciting," Everett said. "The defense played really good. The fans were involved every snap and gave the team all the support they needed. I didn’t know how loud the Dome got."

Overall, the visit impressed Everett.

"Well it showed me how fun it would be to make plays for Cuse fans," Everett said. "I also would have a lot of fun playing with my guy LeQuint Allen."

Allen and Everett were teammates on seven on seven squads previously as well as played against each other in high school.

