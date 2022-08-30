Class of 2025 Guard Efeosa Oliogu 'Excited' For Syracuse Offer

Class of 2025 Canadian guard Efeosa Oliogu was one of several prospects in his class on the Syracuse campus over the weekend for Elite Camp. Oliogu had only positive things to say about his experience.

"It was good to learn that the people and the coaches are good people," Oliogu said. "It was also good to know that nothing is going to come easy and that I need to put in work wherever I go. It was, for sure, a good experience and I am grateful for what they were showing and doing for me."

After the camp was over, Oliogu met with the Syracuse staff including head coach Jim Boeheim. A scholarship offer was extended during that conversation, much to the 6-5 guard's delight.

"I was communicating with the assistant coach and a bit with the (head) coach," Oliogu said. "They were interested in me. Definitely very grateful and just excited."

Syracuse certainly made an impression on Oliogu during camp and with the offer. He has other scholarship opportunities as well, including DePaul, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Providence, TCU and Texas Tech, among others. Therefore, he is still taking his time through the recruiting process.

"I'm still young so it's definitely a good idea to keep my options open," Oliogu said. "But the way they treated me there, it was a good experience."

