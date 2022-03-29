Adam Yevchak Discusses 'Awesome' Syracuse Visit

Class of 2024 Neptune (NJ) Donovan Catholic offensive lineman Adam Yevchak took an unofficial visit to Syracuse on Monday.

"It was awesome," Yevchak said. "Great unofficial visit. I got to watch spring practice, the coaches were great. I got to talk with coach Ahmad (Director of High School Relations), coach Maddox (Director of Player Development) and coach Schmidt (Offensive Line Coach). I toured the campus and everything was cool."

Watching spring practice provided insight into how the Orange program is run and how the coaches coach up their players.

"Getting to watch the offensive line drills (stood out)," Yevchak said. "I also liked seeing the competition and the high intensity during practice from the coaches and the players."

The tour of the campus and facilities was a highlight of the trip.

"The campus was beautiful," Yevchak said. "I got to see all of the main buildings and we went into a couple of them as well. They were all amazing. The football facilities were great. We went to the football apartments, and they were modern and nice. The football weight room and locker room were both very cool. The coolest parts to me were the All-American hallway and the Hall of Fame main welcome center."

The message from the Syracuse staff was simple but effective.

"When I was talking to coach Ahmad, he was really happy to see me," Yevchak said. "He was mainly giving me a lot of information on the school itself and the football team. But when I got to talk to coach Schmidt, he was telling me how if I ended up coming to Syracuse, he would see me playing interior offensive line such as guard or center He said it is very good to be versatile and that's what I am. He also said he would love to have me back up on campus and he wants me to come to the camps in the summer.

"Once they finalize their camp dates, and I talk with coach Ahmad and coach Schmidt about which ones they want me to come to, then I will know for sure when I am going. Coach Schmidt wants me to be at the campus that he is going to be at."

Next up for Yevchak are more spring visits. He will be at Rutgers on April 9th, Buffalo on April 11th and Dartmouth on April 30th.

