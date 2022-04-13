Skip to main content

Aiden Black Recaps 'Awesome' Syracuse Visit

The 2024 tight end is one of the Orange's top targets in his cycle.

Class of 2024 Milford (PA) Delaware Valley tight end Aiden Black is one of Syracuse's top targets in his recruiting cycle. The 6-3, 225 pound tight end visited the Orange recently to get a closer look at the program. 

"Awesome," Black said. "Got a full tour of the campus and facilities. I really liked the facilities and the coaching staff. Always trying to keep their players healthy and in line."

One significant highlight of the visit was speaking with his position coach, primary recruiter and other members of the staff. 

"Coach Anae, coach Achuff as well as a recruiter Deon (Maddox) who brought us around campus," Black said. "It was great talking to them. They are awesome coaches. Coach Anae wants to see me develop as I take on a leadership role on my high school team and loves that I play physical." 

Black was also able to learn about the Syracuse football program and the university. 

"Lots of history and important people," Black said. 

Still early in his process, Black does not have any favorites at this point in his recruitment. He did say, however, that he likes Syracuse and enjoyed the visit. 

Next up for Black is visiting Appalachian State on April 13th and Maryland on the 23rd. Those are his two other offers in addition to Syracuse. 

