Ajani Sheppard Looking to Showcase Talents to Syracuse in April

Class of 2023 quarterback Ajani Sheppard, a 6-3 signal caller who stars for Iona Prep in New Rochelle, New York, is firmly on the Syracuse radar.

"Around the first live period, coach Monroe came to see me," Sheppard said. "Then in the second live period, it was coach Babers and coach Monroe. They've told me they were really interested. They like my film and they're going to come down in April to see me throw."

During his junior season, Sheppard completed 70% of his passes for 2,357 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 1,049 yards on 138 attempts with 16 more scores. He is looking forward to the chance to throw in front of the Orange coaches.

"I'm just going to show them what I do best," Sheppard said. "They haven't told me what they're looking for so I'll probably ask them sooner or later. I'm just trying to show them I'm a really good quarterback and I can play in their system."

Sheppard has also taken note of Syracuse's new offensive coordinator (Robert Anae) and quarterbacks coach (Jason Beck). Their resumes of developing quarterbacks and sending them to the NFL has caught his attention.

"That's a factor," Sheppard said. "A guy like Taysom Hill, he's more of a dual threat quarterback. So I feel like their offense will fit me really well so I can show off my talents really well and lead them to a conference championship or national championship."

Sheppard says he has the ability to hurt teams with his arm and his legs.

"For me, I like staying in pocket but if things break down I'm going to get up out of there," Sheppard said. "When I scramble I'm looking to throw the ball but if nobody's open I'm going to take off. If you're going to try to guard my receivers tight, I'm just going to take off on you and make you pay for it. I'd say I model my game after Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. I love the way they play and I watched Deshaun Watson in college. He was always really good. Lamar Jackson, Heisman winner, he's always really good."

What would his interest in Syracuse be if the Orange does extend an offer?

"My interest level would be high," Sheppard said. "I've always liked that school, especially since my brother went there. I would really consider going to Syracuse, especially since they're close to home soon."

Ajani is the younger brother of Qadir Sheppard. Qadir signed with Syracuse as part of the Orange's 2015 recruiting class. He played as a true freshman before transferring to Ole Miss, where he finished his college career.

"He didn't really tell me much but he did say he enjoyed it when he was there," Sheppard said. "He enjoyed his education, he enjoyed the athletics. I'm always going to trust my brother on something like that."

Syracuse is not the only school pursuing Ajani Sheppard.

"UConn, Monmouth, Temple, East Carolina, I've talked to UMass a little bit, Delaware," Sheppard said. "I know Pittsburgh wants to see me throw. Arizona wants to see me throw."

When it comes to decision time, Sheppard knows exactly what he's looking for in a potential landing spot.

"I'm looking for a scheme that fits me where I can shine in it," Sheppard said. "I'm looking for a good education because I want to make my parents proud. I'm looking for a coach that's not going to give up, honestly. Let's say we're down by 40, I can look at my coach and I want to know he's not going to give up on me just because we're down. That's an important factor to me."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF