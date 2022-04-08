Class of 2024 QB Alex Erby Feels at Home on Syracuse Visit

Class of 2024 Harrisburg (PA) Steelton-Highspire quarterback Alex Erby is enjoying an active early start to his recruiting process. He already holds offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Connecticut, Duke, Kent State, Maryland, Nebraska and Temple. Erby visited Syracuse on Thursday.

"It was amazing," Erby said. "The coaches made me feel like I was at home. I haven't felt that ever on a visit before. I just love it down there and can't wait to be back. Can't wait to build a nice relationship with them."

The 6-4 signal caller says he got to view what it is like to be a student-athlete at Syracuse.

"I think the best thing to do was actually view the whole college experience," Erby said. "The best part was actually checking out the stadium and getting to meet the academic advisors. Getting a feel for everybody and actually viewing the facilities."

The facilities also stood out to Erby.

"I loved them" Erby said. "I believe there isn't going to be a lot of colleges like that when it comes to those things and making me feel like I'm at home."

In addition to touring the campus and the facilities, Erby also spent time with the Syracuse coaches.

"My favorite to speak to was actually one of the recruiters, Khalil Ahmad," Erby said. "He is really good at his job for making me feel comfortable and making my family welcomes. I talked to and had a good conversation with coach Beck. He really loves my film and he said he really wants me back. He said he would be at my school in the spring to watch me throw."

Overall, the interest did a lot for where the Orange stands with the rising junior.

"A lot of words can be put into this but all I got to say is it is a really good future home for me and my brother," Erby said.

His brother is 2024 two-way lineman Andrew Erby, who also visited on Thursday. The Erby brothers have a trip to Penn State on the slate for Friday.

