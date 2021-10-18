Local 2023 Wide Receiver Talks Syracuse Visit

One of the top class of 2023 football recruits in Upstate New York is Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy wide receiver Amarri Pitts. The 6-3, 195 pounder is also a playmaking safety for the Brothers. He got to take a close look at his hometown team recently when he visited Syracuse to watch the Orange take on Wake Forest.

"It was great," Pitts said. "I loved it."

Despite the visit only being part of one day, Pitts was able to see a lot of what Syracuse has to offer prospective student-athletes.

"We got the game day experience," Pitts said. "We were able to go through the locker room, watch the Orange warm up and stuff. "Then we watched the game from right behind the bench. I think watching the game and being on the field was the best part. It made me visualize myself really out there and seeing the plays I could make out there."



The Syracuse fans who were in attendance for the Orange's matchup with Wake Forest made an impression on the high school junior.

"It was great," Pitts said of the Dome atmosphere. "The fans were live for every third down or any other critical down in the game. When the fourth quarter came around it was live. Almost every play the fans were yelling."

Pitts was also able to spend time with a few of the Syracuse coaches.

"I was with coach (Deon) Maddox (Director of High School Relations) for the most part, but the coaches I did get to meet just told me keep up the good work," Pitts said. "He basically said the same thing but make sure I work harder every day. Coach Maddox said he loved what he's seen from me and that he’ll keep in touch with me."

While an offer has not been extended yet, Pitts says one would mean a lot coming from his hometown school.

"If they were to offer I would hold them pretty high in my rankings," Pitts said. "Just being from the city of Syracuse and getting the opportunity to play for them sets them apart from every other college in the world."