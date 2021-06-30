Analysis: What Syracuse is Getting in CB Jeremiah Wilson

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse picked up a commitment from Sunshine State cornerback Jeremiah Wilson on Wednesday. We spoke to SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. to find what the Orange is getting.

"Jeremiah Wilson is one of the best in Central Florida," Garcia Jr. said. "A defensive back out of Kissimmee (FL) Osceola. You talk about a productive DB. First of all, we don't talk about that enough because most elite high school DBs aren't thrown to. Jeremiah moves inside, plays safety so he can be around the football a little bit more in 2020 and all he does is basically turn the football over nine times. Six interceptions, three forced fumbles. So you get kind of the balance and the variety that you bring to the table if you're Jeremiah Wilson.

"I think he's a corner, I want to make that very clear. I do think he's a corner. 5-11, 175 or so. Great hips, very instinctive, twitchy enough to truly play on the island, but he's got some safety experience. Those traits can translate to the ACC. Maybe he develops into a nickel role at the ACC level. A nickel is a starting defensive back for basically every single power five program because of the spread offense and how wide open it's become on Saturdays. You need a prospect who can affect both the passing game and the running game from the secondary. Those instincts with Jeremiah Wilson really pop on tape. He played a good level of competition in the Orlando area.

"A lot of boxes checked for, really, one of Syracuse's most recent targets. Strong evaluation and a quick turnaround with the Orange. So it shows you a little bit of the power of the ACC program when it presses, even when in a talented state like Florida."