Analysis: What is Syracuse Getting in Quadir Copeland?

Syracuse basketball picked up a significant commitment on Tuesday in point guard Quadir Copeland. What is Syracuse getting in Copeland? SI All-American's Jason Jordan thinks very highly of his game.

"Quadir is a physically imposing guard who uses elite shiftiness and quickness to get into the lane at will," Jordan said. "He can play both guard positions because of his scoring ability, but he’s got great vision in the drive. He’s adept at taking the bump and finishing through contact, but doubles as a hound on defense, pestering opposing guards for 94 feet."

Copeland is a 6-6 point guard. That is the first thing you notice when evaluating Copeland. Syracuse has had success with point guards with similar builds, including Michael Carter-Williams and Michael Gbinije in recent memory. Both led Syracuse to Final Four appearances.

Beyond the size, however, Copeland combines that with an aggressive, physical and confident playing style. He is willing to bang on both ends and fiercely attacks the rim. Self-confidence will never be an issue with Copeland, as he plays as if he is the best player on the floor regardless of competition.

Defensively, that size at the top of the zone can frustrate opponents. It makes it difficult to see inside or shoot over the top, and Copeland's length can cause deflections. He is a physical defender as well, not afraid to get right up on ball handlers.

Offensively, Copeland has a versatile game. He is skilled at getting into the lane while his size and physicality allows him to score through contact. His vision allows him to find others when he penetrates and makes him dangerous in transition.

As a shooter, Copeland is still developing consistency but has made great strides over the last two years. His shot is smooth and effortless, and should continue to improve as he develops.

This is a really nice get for Syracuse. Copeland is the exact type of point guard that fits perfectly on both ends. He is long and imposing as a defender. Offensively, he can lead a team in the half court, get out in transition and score the basketball.