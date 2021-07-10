Analysis: What Syracuse is Getting in Q'yaeir Price

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse picked up a big commitment on Saturday in defensive lineman Q'yaeir Price. We spoke to SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. to find out what the Orange is getting.

"Price feels like a steal, Mike," Garcia Jr. said. "This is a kid from Jersey like you said, so he had to wait until spring to play that junior season. That all important 'everyone is evaluating you this one year' junior season. I think that group already was a sort of 'chip on your shoulder, sleeper' status. You throw in a kid who is kind of a tweener size wise, 6-2, 250 or so. Is he a linebacker, is he a pass rusher? I think those two scenarios create the sleeper potential. When you look at the production, last year on a condensed schedule averaged about a sack per game. In 2019 full schedule, still averaged a sack a game. When you watch the tape, you see why. He can attack from different positions. He's very comfortable standing up as a true edge. You mentioned the 3-3-5, a hang over edge who can rush the passer on occasion. Or, if he bulks up, which I think his frame can handle, now he slides inside and can play with his hand in the dirt where he is affective at the prep level.

"Very good at the point of contact, sheds blockers well. What I like about him is his pass rushing instinct. I think he's got potential to play at the second level, maybe in space. Where he shines better is getting after the quarterback. That is so important in any conference against any offense affecting the passing game. I think Price has a lot of qualities for rushing the passer that simply you can't teach. I think it's going to depend on his fame, in terms of how exactly he fits in the 3-3-5 scheme. If you're lining up at a five or seven technique as a defensive end, I think he can do those things at his size. Reminded me of a guy Syracuse recruited a couple cycles ago who had a huge freshman year at West Virginia, Akeem Mesidor. The same questions coming out of high school. 'Where does he truly fit? He's 6-2, 6-3, not this long, lean edge rusher. But you can still find production rushing the passer at that size and I think that's where Price would fit at Syracuse regardless of where he actually lines up. You're going to want him rushing the passer all day long."