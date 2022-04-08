Class of 2024 Lineman Andrew Erby Talks Orange Visit

Class of 2024 Harrisburg (PA) Steelton-Highspire two-way lineman Andrew Erby is already attracting a lot of interest. The 6-4, 275-pounder is being recruited as both an offensive and defensive lineman. He holds offers from Army, Bowling Green, Connecticut, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Nebraska and Temple. He visited Syracuse on Thursday with his brother Alex, a class of 2024 quarterback. Syracuse is recruiting Erby as an offensive lineman.

"I really love around campus and I like the Dome," Erby said. "I could imagine myself in there. I loved the atmosphere."

Erby also toured the facilities available to Syracuse football players. He said he loved what he saw.

Another highlight of the trip was speaking to the Syracuse coaches. Erby spent time with offensive line coach Mike Schmidt and Director of High School Relations Khalil Ahmad.

"I spoke to the offensive line coach," Erby said. "He was just talking football to me. The coaching staff, they showed so much love."

The recruiting process is still in its very early stages as a class of 2024 prospect. While the visit certainly peaked the interest of Erby, he is still taking everything in at this point in the cycle.

"Everything is so new to me, but their housing is up there," Erby said.

Andrew Erby visits Penn State on Friday with brother Alex.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF