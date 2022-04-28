Anthony Diaz Recaps 'Amazing' Syracuse Visit

Class of 2024 Rochester (NY) East athlete Anthony Diaz is an intriguing prospect to watch in his cycle. He can play running back, receiver or defensive back and has already received an offer from Buffalo with interest from schools such as Pittsburgh, Rutgers and others. He visited Syracuse earlier this month

"The experience was really amazing," Diaz said. "The culture there was amazing as well. I really fell in love with that place."

Diaz was impressed by the history of and facilities at Syracuse

"First we went and talked about Syracuse's history and how many greats came out of that school," Diaz said. "We went all around the sports facility and looked many fields, trophies and put on the uniforms to take pictures. My favorite part of the visit was going to the fields because it gave me that feeling that I can see myself playing on that field one day."

Diaz also spent time speaking with the Orange coaching staff.

"I talked to coach MJ (wide receivers coach Michael Johnson) and his message was to make sure that you always stand out whenever you play on that field," Diaz said. "If any recruiters are at the game, make sure that the recruiter knows your name."

While an offer was not discussed, Diaz says the Syracuse coaches communicated that they liked his film. Overall, the visit left an impression on the versatile athlete.

"The visit helped me find attractions to the university and made me feel like it would be a great spot to go to," Diaz said.

