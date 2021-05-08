Whitner 'Speechless' About Syracuse Offer, Looking to Visit in June

Class of 2022 Greenville (S.C.) High safety Ashton Whitner is one of the top defensive backs in the Palmetto State. He holds over two dozen offers with his most recent coming from Syracuse. Other power five offers include Indiana, Maryland and West Virginia. The offer from the Orange, however, is one he was excited about.

"Coach White (offered)," Whitner said. "He told me he would like me in the 3-3-5 defense they run. I was speechless. I've been waiting on this one for a minute."

Whitner had been on Syracuse's radar for a while and the two sides have gotten to know each other quite well. Whitner enjoyed communicating with the staff, and feels the defensive system would allow him to excel at the next level.

"Me and coach White have been talking for a minute and he gave me advice on what I need to work on to get the offer," Whitner said. "It seems like a great fit."

While there was a small gap in communication, Whitner says he thinks very highly of Syracuse's defensive coordinator.

"We stopped talking for a minute," Whitner said. "Then he him me up one day and it was just up from there. He's a truthful coach and will be 100% honest with you."

After snagging the offer, the 6-1, 190 pound safety has Syracuse as one of his top options.

"Definitely at the top," Whitner said. "They are a top school, I can say that."

Whitner says he has an official visit to West Virginia scheduled for June 24th-26th. While an official to Syracuse is not finalized yet, he is targeting June 18th-20th.