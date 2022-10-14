Australian Forward Sophie Burrows Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse women's basketball has been successful recruiting Australian prospects in the past, and has dipped into the land down under once again for a talented recruit. Class of 2023 forward Sophie Burrows has committed to the Orange, a source confirmed to All Syracuse.

Burrows is a 6-1 forward who averaged 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 steals per game for Diamond VE in 2022. She also shot 40.8% from three. Borrows has experience on the international stage playing for the Australian U18 team. In 13 minutes per game at the 2022 FIBA U18 Asian Championship, Burrows averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in just 13 minutes. She also shot over 77% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc.

One of the best players in Syracuse history was an Australian native. That was point guard Tiana Mangakahia. Mangakahia is a two time Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award top 5 finalist, and three time top 10 finalist. She is a two time WBCA All America Honorable Mention. She finished her Syracuse career averaging 15.8 points and 8.7 assists per game. Mangakahia also is the ACC's all-time leader in assists per game. She is currently playing professionally in Australia.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF