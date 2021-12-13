Avery Powell Has Syracuse 'Very High' After Official Visit

The Orange hosted one of the top defensive backs in New Jersey.

Class of 2022 defensive back Avery Powell out of St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey spent the weekend on the Syracuse campus for an official visit. All Syracuse caught up with Powell to see how it went and get the latest in his recruitment.

Q: What did you get to do on the visit?

Powell: "Hung out with my host, who was Duce Chestnut. He's from Jersey. I'm very familiar with him. He's someone who plays just like me, acts just like me. Him being with me was probably the best part about it because that's where I could see myself playing. The best part of the campus was the atmosphere of everything. Everything was close together."

Q: What did Duce tell you about what it's like to play at Syracuse?

Powell: "Just great coaches. They put you in a position to play great, to make plays. They put you plenty of opportunities to make plays, so that was something I took into consideration."

Q: Which coaches did you talk to during the visit and what was their message to you?

Powell: "Mostly spent time with coach Monroe and coach White. A little bit with coach Babers as well, of course. Just being versatile and playing wherever in the secondary. Mostly that field free safety spot."

Q: What did you think of the campus and facilities?

Powell: "The campus is amazing. The facilities were amazing. The players had a unique situation with their apartments, which was cool. Only upperclassmen at other schools I went to had that. It was cool."

Q: After the visit, where does Syracuse stand with you in your recruitment and do you plan to sign somewhere on Wednesday?

Powell: "They're definitely up there very high, obviously, because I took a visit there. It's kind of day by day to see if I'm going to sign on Wednesday or not. Most likely, but I've still got to see."

Q: Which other schools are coming at you hard right now besides Syracuse?

Powell: "Pitt, Wake Forest, Nebraska, Penn State, Texas Tech."