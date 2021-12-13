Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Avery Powell Highlights

    Avery Powell Highlights

    Publish date:

    Avery Powell Has Syracuse 'Very High' After Official Visit

    The Orange hosted one of the top defensive backs in New Jersey.
    Author:

    Class of 2022 defensive back Avery Powell out of St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey spent the weekend on the Syracuse campus for an official visit. All Syracuse caught up with Powell to see how it went and get the latest in his recruitment. 

    Q: What did you get to do on the visit?

    Powell: "Hung out with my host, who was Duce Chestnut. He's from Jersey. I'm very familiar with him. He's someone who plays just like me, acts just like me. Him being with me was probably the best part about it because that's where I could see myself playing. The best part of the campus was the atmosphere of everything. Everything was close together." 

    Q: What did Duce tell you about what it's like to play at Syracuse?

    Powell: "Just great coaches. They put you in a position to play great, to make plays. They put you plenty of opportunities to make plays, so that was something I took into consideration." 

    Q: Which coaches did you talk to during the visit and what was their message to you?

    Read More

    Powell: "Mostly spent time with coach Monroe and coach White. A little bit with coach Babers as well, of course. Just being versatile and playing wherever in the secondary. Mostly that field free safety spot." 

    Q: What did you think of the campus and facilities?

    Powell: "The campus is amazing. The facilities were amazing. The players had a unique situation with their apartments, which was cool. Only upperclassmen at other schools I went to had that. It was cool." 

    Q: After the visit, where does Syracuse stand with you in your recruitment and do you plan to sign somewhere on Wednesday?

    Powell: "They're definitely up there very high, obviously, because I took a visit there. It's kind of day by day to see if I'm going to sign on Wednesday or not. Most likely, but I've still got to see." 

    Q: Which other schools are coming at you hard right now besides Syracuse?

    Powell: "Pitt, Wake Forest, Nebraska, Penn State, Texas Tech."

    Class of 2022 defensive back Avery Powell out of St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey spent the weekend on the Syracuse campus for an official visit. All Syracuse caught up with Powell to see how it went and get the latest in his recruitment. 

    Member Exclusive

    Get Exclusive Access to All Syracuse Content

    Powell Visit
    Recruiting

    Avery Powell Has Syracuse 'Very High' After Official Visit

    54 seconds ago
    Member Exclusive
    Cruz 1
    Recruiting

    Syracuse Commit Joe Cruz Discusses 'Amazing' Official Visit

    3 hours ago
    Foster Visit
    Recruiting

    Dom Foster Bonds With Future Teammates on Syracuse Official Visit

    5 hours ago
    Two Halves
    Basketball

    Statistical Analysis: A Tale of Two Halves

    22 hours ago
    Murray
    Basketball

    Syracuse Blows Out Clemson For Fifth Straight Win

    23 hours ago
    Anselem Takeaways
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: Georgetown 79 Syracuse 75

    23 hours ago
    Szmyt 1
    Football

    Andre Szmyt Returning to Syracuse Football

    Dec 11, 2021
    Boeheim
    Basketball

    Jim Boeheim Postgame Transcript: Georgetown

    Dec 11, 2021