Belin to Duke: What's Next for Syracuse at QB?

A look at some potential options for the Orange after its top target is headed elsewhere.
Henry Belin committed to Duke on Thursday. Belin was Syracuse's top quarterback target for the 2022 recruiting class, and the news will force the Orange to look elsewhere. Here are some potential options Syracuse could look into. 

BROGAN MCCAUGHEY

School: St. Xavier (OH)
Height/Weight: 6-1, 185
Notable Offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Toledo

McCaughey is a recent follow by Syracuse offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert. He is extremely athletic and was the top tester at the Elite 11 in Philadelphia with a 95.22 rating. McCaughey also has a strong arm and a lot of potential because of that athleticism. He does not have a power five offer yet, but that may be because he is 6-1 and not 6-3 or 6-4. As a junior, he completed 64.5% of his passes while throwing for 2,710 yards and 29 touchdowns in nine games. McCaughey said Syracuse has been in touch recently. Keep an eye on him going forward. 

JACK CAPALDI

School: Malvern Prep (PA)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 190
Notable Offers: Penn

Capaldi was a standout performer at the Elite 11 in Philadelphia. Syracuse reached out afterwards, but has not been in contact since. With Belin off the board, the Orange could take another look. 

DEVIN KARGMAN

School: Woodrow Wilson (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 220
Notable Offers: Buffalo, Maryland, Rutgers, Temple, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech

Kargman has a very, very strong arm and has attracted a lot of attention on the recruiting trail. However, most of his power five offers have received a quarterback commitment this cycle. That means he could be open and willing to talk to Syracuse should the Orange get involved. Kargman is also a seven on seven teammate of Syracuse running back commit LeQuint Allen. 

JADEN CRAIG

School: Seton Hall Prep (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 205 
Offers: Harvard (committed)

Craig is committed to Harvard, but would be open to Syracuse if the Orange made a push. He is a big body and has a strong arm. Craig had impressive moments at the Elite 11 in Philadelphia and would be worth another look from Syracuse. Syracuse has expressed interest in the past, but did not offer. 

FERNANDO MENDOZA

School: Columbus (FL)
Height/Weight: 6-5, 210
Notable Offers: Bryant, Lehigh, Penn, Yale

Mendoza is a pure pocket passer who is a sleeper in Florida. Completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,086 yards and 13 touchdowns in six games last season. Extremely accurate in the pocket or on the run. 

RYAN BROWNE

School: Venice (FL)
Height/Weight: 6-5, 207
Notable Offers: None

Browne is a big body but is athletic and can hurt you with his legs. No offers yet, but he has received interest from power five schools such as Nebraska and Purdue. His potential as a dual threat quarterback is worth a look.   

LUCA STANZANI

School: Clearwater Academy (FL)
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185
Notable Offers: Charlotte, FAU, Southern Miss, USF

Stanzani is an undersized quarterback who is a dynamic runner. He can also sling it as he has nearly 10,000 yards and 100 passing touchdowns during his high school career already. I understand the size concern, but the talent and productivity is there. If you do not get your top target, why not take a flyer on someone like that?

