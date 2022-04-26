Class of 2025 QB Benjamin Newman Details 'Memorable' Syracuse Visit

Class of 2025 Rochester (NY) Aquinas quarterback Benjamin Newman is one to watch in his cycle. He recently spent a day on the Syracuse campus getting a closer look at the Orange program.

"I really enjoyed my visit to SU," Newman said. "I was impressed by both the athletic and academic facilities. My one on one with coach Beck was informative. I feel that the spread offense is something that works to my strengths. It focuses on efficiency with big play opportunities. Even though I'm early in my recruiting process, SU definitely stood out. I enjoyed meeting the staff. They put together a memorable visit."

During the visit, Newman was given a tour of the campus and facilities. That, and speaking with the coaches, were significant highlights from the trip.

"Coach Ahmed led my campus tour," Newman said. "We got to see the Carmelo Anthony Center, as well as the other indoor training facilities including weight room, team film room, and locker room. The staff described what’s planned for the new athletic center. It’s going to be incredible. We toured the quad on University Hill. What stood out was that everything is a ten minute walk away. Due to the monster truck event, we were unable to get inside the Dome, but I’ve been there before for football and basketball games.

"Before the meetings with the position coaches, we had a photo shoot. Those are always fun and my pictures turned out great. I got to pose alongside the Heisman Trophy. As I said before, the one on one meeting with coach Beck was a great opportunity to ask questions about the offense and what type of quarterback he looks for. Even though coach Beck is new to the program, he has so much valuable experience. I was invited back for camp on June 4th, and I’m really looking forward to it."

The discussions with coach Beck were not only informative regarding Syracuse's offense and how Newman fits, but also to take some things away when he prepares for his next season at Aquinas.

"We spoke about how to simplify complex schemes so it doesn't slow you down on the field," Newman said. "We actually drew up some plays on the white board and talked about progressions."

While it is very early in the recruiting process for Newman and an offer has not come at this point, the talented quarterback is high on the Orange.

"I've always been a Syracuse fan, so it's exciting to think there's an opportunity for me to go to school and play football at SU," Newman said. "I would love an opportunity to play for the Orange."

