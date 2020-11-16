SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Benny Williams Named MVP at Big Shots Tip Off

Michael McAllister

On Wednesday, 2021 forward Benny Williams signed with Syracuse basketball. He is one of the best in the 2021 class regardless of position, and gave the Orange an elite talent to add to the roster. For his senior season, Williams transferred to IMG Academy and played in three games this week. Two of those games were in the Big Shots Myrtle Beach Tip Off. 

IMG went 2-0 over the weekend. They topped Believe Prep National 65-52. Williams had 11 points in that game. His better performance was on day two. Williams scored 22 points to lead IMG PG National over Moravian Prep 76-62. Williams also added five rebounds and five blocks. He was named MVP of that game for his performance. 

So far so good for Williams with his new school. He said the transition from his old school, and being away from home, has been great thanks to his teammates and coaches. 

"I love it," Williams said. "Like I said, everything you need. Three workouts a day. Literally all the resources are here, it's just a matter of you using them. It's been cool. I thought it was going to be hard, but all my teammates are cool. I feel at home here."

While Williams enjoys his senior season, he is also looking forward to his time at Syracuse. 

"I just feel like I'm the typical Syracuse big guard," Williams said. "When you look at all the players they've had, CJ Fair, Melo. I'm pretty sure if I keep working I can develop into one of those players. And I loved the atmosphere when I went to the game versus North Carolina. Everybody's just cool there. All the coaches and the players. I just felt at home there."

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Boeheim Tests Positive for COVID-19, Syracuse Basketball Program Pauses Team Activities

Syracuse head coach is in isolation after a positive test.

Michael McAllister

Josh Hough Leads Beaver Falls to WPIAL Title

The Syracuse running back commit wins the first league title of his career.

Michael McAllister

Josh Hough Discusses WPIAL Title

https://twitter.com/pabackyard/status/1327782050062069760?s=21

Michael McAllister

Three Recruiting Quadir Copeland the Hardest

New Syracuse point guard offeree discusses the Orange, his recruitment and more.

Michael McAllister

by

LEGENDS

Coach Boeheim talks about players gaining weight, recruits and Kadary Richmond.

Coach Boeheim talks about players gaining weight, recruits and Kadary Richmond.

Maya Lockett

How to Watch Josh Hough in WPIAL Title Game

Check out the Syracuse RB commit as he tries to help Beaver Falls win the WPIAL championship.

Michael McAllister

Media Day with Syracuse MLAX Head Coach John Desko

Coach Desko hit on topics such as player mentality, recruiting, and the new dome

Samantha Croston

Calvin Johnson 'Very Excited' for Syracuse Offer

The Navy commit is giving the Orange a hard look moving forward.

Michael McAllister

by

Mikopaq1

Roddy Gayle to Ohio State: What's Next for Syracuse?

How Roddy Gayle's decision impacts Syracuse basketball recruiting.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Offers Navy Commit

https://twitter.com/calvin1johnson/status/1327263233338716161?s=21

Michael McAllister