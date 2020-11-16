Benny Williams Named MVP at Big Shots Tip Off

On Wednesday, 2021 forward Benny Williams signed with Syracuse basketball. He is one of the best in the 2021 class regardless of position, and gave the Orange an elite talent to add to the roster. For his senior season, Williams transferred to IMG Academy and played in three games this week. Two of those games were in the Big Shots Myrtle Beach Tip Off.

IMG went 2-0 over the weekend. They topped Believe Prep National 65-52. Williams had 11 points in that game. His better performance was on day two. Williams scored 22 points to lead IMG PG National over Moravian Prep 76-62. Williams also added five rebounds and five blocks. He was named MVP of that game for his performance.

So far so good for Williams with his new school. He said the transition from his old school, and being away from home, has been great thanks to his teammates and coaches.

"I love it," Williams said. "Like I said, everything you need. Three workouts a day. Literally all the resources are here, it's just a matter of you using them. It's been cool. I thought it was going to be hard, but all my teammates are cool. I feel at home here."

While Williams enjoys his senior season, he is also looking forward to his time at Syracuse.

"I just feel like I'm the typical Syracuse big guard," Williams said. "When you look at all the players they've had, CJ Fair, Melo. I'm pretty sure if I keep working I can develop into one of those players. And I loved the atmosphere when I went to the game versus North Carolina. Everybody's just cool there. All the coaches and the players. I just felt at home there."