JUCO OL Jakob Bradford Puts Syracuse on Top After Virtual Visit

Syracuse extended a scholarship offer to Jakob Bradford, a junior college offensive lineman at Iowa Central Community College, earlier this month. On Saturday, Bradford had a virtual visit where he got a closer look at the campus and the facilities.

"The visit was (Saturday) at 2," Bradford said. "It was just me and (Director of Recruiting Operations) Kramer Cook on there. It was great. We went over everything. I loved the look of campus. One thing I really found interesting was they have heated sidewalks. I had never heard of that before. That got that cool stuff over there.

"They showed me their Communications building. That's what I'm thinking about majoring in. They have one of the best communication schools in the nation. So that was awesome to hear. The facilities, they were awesome as well. My favorite thing was that everything was really close to each other. So it's not going to be a hassle hopping around from place to place."

The Newhouse School is considered the top communications school in the country. That strong academic opportunity only enhanced Bradford's interest in Syracuse.

"It increases it a lot," Bradford said. "Playing college football is one thing. But eventually, it ends for everybody. It's important to get the education you want and the degree you want. The big orange S on the back of that diploma means a lot. It would be sweet to graduate from there with a degree and almost a guaranteed job after school."

A portion of the virtual visit was focused on Syracuse's facilities. Bradford left impressed by what Syracuse has to offer.

"What really stood out to me was the indoor facility," Bradford said. "The practice field. It was just crazy because coming from being a JUCO kid where you practice on grass fields no matter what, if it's snowing you still have to practice if there's rain you still have to practice. It's just crazy to see the jump from junior college to power five football."

Bradford, who says he is being recruited at tackle, says he has also enjoyed his discussions with Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh.

"Our conversations are really exciting," Bradford said. "Just a lot of energy on the phone. We talk about everything from food to technique to his background history to my background history. I really love him as a coach so far."

Another part of the visit that stood out was highlighting the benefits of a power five program that is a Nike school as well as Syracuse's proximity to major cities.

"Just the whole aspect of playing that high level of football," Bradford said. "You get private jets, all the gear you get being a Nike school. You get gloves and all the accessories, the apparel they get is really crazy to look at. They showed me around the neighborhood around the campus it's really nice. The food places aren't that far. It's really close to New York City, Boston and Toronto."

The visit left quite an impression on Bradford, who says Syracuse is currently leading in his recruitment.

"They're honestly at the top right now," Bradford said. "I'd say they're definitely number one in my recruitment right now. After everything I've heard so far, coach Kramer, coach Cavanaugh, I've loved everything so far. Even my conversation with coach Babers. We had a really awesome conversation."