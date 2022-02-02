Brady Denaburg Commits to, Signs With Syracuse; Discusses Decision

Syracuse football has its kicker for the 2022 recruiting class. Merritt Island (FL) High kicker Brady Denaburg has committed to and signed with the Orange. Denaburg visited Syracuse this weekend for an official visit after picking up an offer last week. Originally he was going to delay his decision until he could visit Rhode Island. On National Signing Day, he had a change of heart.

"After visiting Syracuse and thinking about it a lot more, it just really feels like my next home," Denaburg said. "I felt that I didn't really need the extra visit and I was just set on going to Syracuse. I think just everything they had to offer. Everything that they had were things that I wanted. That was stuff that I looked for in a school.

"Where you stay, the coaches, how they treat me and how the kids are there. I think everything was what I expected and it just felt like my next home."

Denaburg is listed at 6-0, 180 pounds per his Twitter bio. He also plays quarterback for his high school football team, catcher for his high school baseball team and plays soccer as well. His other scholarship offers were from Air Force and Rhode Island, while he also has a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Florida Gators.

After deciding on Syracuse, the next step was informing the Orange coaches.

"They were really excited," Denaburg said. "They were really happy for me. They just can't wait until the next time I get to see them so we can start working."

Syracuse is looking for an heir apparent to former Lou Groza Award winner Andre Szmyt. The Orange's new special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky identified Denaburg as that player.

"It would be to my benefit to learn from a guy like that who has won that award, the Lou Groza, been at that high of a level and possibly get drafted," Denaburg said. "Next year, it would be in my best interest to learn from a guy like that and learn from coach Ligs. It will only put me in a better place to kick in my future."

One of the top kickers in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Denaburg is rated a five-star prospect by Kohls Kicking, and is ranked the 12th best kicker in the class.

More from Kohls on Denaburg:



Denaburg competed at the Kohl's Future Stars Camp in January of 2021. He was clearly one of the best players in attendance. He was easily able to hit a 57 yard FG off the ground to win the competition at the Future Stars Camp. Denaburg is a strong and talented athlete who also plays QB. He has hit some big kicks for his high school team and with continued focus on kicking he has the talent to be a top five guy in the 2022 class. Denaburg is someone to follow in the coming months as he will get better with more experience!

