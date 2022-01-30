Brady Denaburg on Syracuse Official Visit: 'It Really Opened My Eyes'

Class of 2022 Merritt Island (FL) High kicker Brady Denaburg spent a few days on the Syracuse campus for an official visit. All Syracuse caught up with Denaburg to see how it went.

"We got to see all the dorms," Denaburg said. "They were really nice, actually. We got to go see all the classes, in the car obviously, we couldn't really walk around. It was cold but not amazingly cold. We saw the facilities. The facilities are really nice. Definitely looks like it's supposed to and everything looked really cool. The coaches were really cool, I liked them a lot. The players were even better. I bonded with them and got along with them right away. The really cool things is coach Lig (special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky) tries to bring in a freshman punter and a freshman kicker so we're all working together at the very beginning."

One of the highlights of the trip was spending time with the Syracuse players.

"They said it's really amazing to play for Syracuse," Denaburg said. "That it's really cool you're in the Dome for half the games at least. They took me right in and were really nice to me. I got to be with the senior snapper Bo (Aaron Bolinsky) and I got to be with the new kicker Max, the guy from Australia. I met Joe (Kelly) and they all took me under their wing and were all really nice. They had nothing but good things to say about the school. They really liked it."

Spending time with the coaches was also an important part of the trip.

"All of them treated me like I was an athlete and not just a kicker which I really liked," Denaburg said. "Coach Babers also treated me like an athlete. He really liked that I play other sports and do other things, not just kick. Coach Ligs also liked that. Ever since he came down after he was hired, he's come down like four times now. All he's been doing is recruiting me and talking to me on the phone a lot. He's a really good coach and he has a lot of experience, which I love. They're all good people and I really liked them."

The layout of the Syracuse campus made an impression as well.

"The campus gives the feel of it's big but not huge," Denaburg said. "Everything's right there. They have a little town that they all hang out in and all the kids go to. It's really something that made me feel like it was home. Like it wasn't huge but it was small enough to be like I'd know everything around there. It was cool."

Denaburg came up on Thursday to start his official visit, which ended on Saturday. This was done in order to be able to take an official to Rhode Island Saturday and Sunday. However, due to a snow storm, his official to Rhode Island was cancelled.

The next step before a decision is rescheduling that Rhode Island visit (either next weekend or the weekend after). That means he will not be signing on National Signing Day as he wants to make sure he has all of the information before committing anywhere.

"Before I went I really wasn't sure where I wanted to go and I still have one more place to go to," Denaburg said. "But it really opened my eyes. My parents said it would make it a lot easier after you've seen the place. It really did. It helped me picture what it would be like to stay there and be in the dorm every day. Going to workouts in the morning. It really opened my eyes to everything that's going on rather than having to picture it before. I can see it all now."

