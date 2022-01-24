Skip to main content
Class of 2022 Kicker Brady Denaburg Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Denaburg was offered by the Orange on Saturday.

Syracuse extended an offer to one of the top kickers in the 2022 class on Saturday in Brady Denaburg out of Merritt Island High in Florida. Denaburg quickly scheduled an official visit to get a closer look at the Orange, and will be on campus the weekend of January 28th. 

"I just want to see the school and how it is," Denaburg said. 

Denaburg is listed at 6-0, 180 pounds per his Twitter bio. He also plays quarterback for his high school football team, catcher for his high school baseball team and plays soccer as well. His other scholarship offer is from Air Force, while he also has a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Florida Gators. 

One of the top kickers in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Denaburg is rated a five-star prospect by Kohls Kicking, and is ranked the 12th best kicker in the class. 

More from Kohls on Denaburg

Denaburg competed at the Kohl's Future Stars Camp in January of 2021. He was clearly one of the best players in attendance. He was easily able to hit a 57 yard FG off the ground to win the competition at the Future Stars Camp. Denaburg is a strong and talented athlete who also plays QB. He has hit some big kicks for his high school team and with continued focus on kicking he has the talent to be a top five guy in the 2022 class. Denaburg is someone to follow in the coming months as he will get better with more experience!

