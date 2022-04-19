Brady Shaffer: 'There is Something Very Special Being Surrounded by Everything Syracuse'

Brady Shaffer may be playing his high school football for Palm Harbor University High School in Florida, but the class of 2024 quarterback is a Rochester native. He was recently on the Syracuse campus for a visit to get a closer look at the only power five program in New York.

"It was great to be on campus and meet with the coaches," Shaffer said. "Syracuse is a special place. I look forward to going back soon."

During the visit, Shaffer was able to accomplish a lot despite being on campus for just one day.

"After we met coach Babers, Beck, Ahmad, Johnson and Schmidt, we toured the campus and football facilities," Shaffer said. "Lastly, we tried on the uniform and helmet for pictures. The best part was meeting the coaches, talking with them and starting to develop a relationship. I believe that is an important part to a successful program."

A big highlight of the trip was spending time with the Syracuse coaches.

"Coach Beck stated the offense is developed around the quarterback's strengths," Shaffer said. "I liked hearing that the QB position is not fit to a mold and are able to play to their strengths. Coach Ahmad spoke about what a typical day of a Syracuse football player looked like. There was small talk. I left feeling like the coaches cared."

Shaffer was also impressed by the campus and facilities.

"The campus being older has a lot of history and I felt that on the tour," Shaffer said. "It's legendary. The indoor practice field was very nice. The locker room and weight room were nice too. There is something very special being surrounded by everything Syracuse, everything Orange. We were not able to see the updated Dome, but I have been there for basketball games with 30,000 plus fans and that experience was very cool. I can only imagine a packed house for a football game."

After visiting, Shaffer remains high on the Orange.

"I am very interested in Syracuse," Shaffer said. "I was before the visit. The visit was an opportunity to meet the coaches. I look forward to going back."

