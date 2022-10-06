Brahim Wynn on Syracuse Visit: 'The Fan Support Was Great'

One of the best prospects in New Jersey in the 2024 recruiting class is Sicklerville (NJ) Timber Creek athlete Brahim Wynn. Wynn is being looked at as an edge prospect by most schools, and already holds an offer from Temple. The 6-3, 215 pounder returned to the Syracuse campus over the weekend to watch the Orange face Wagner.

"It was great," Wynn said. "Being in the Dome in general was great. Something not a lot a people will ever get to experience. It was great. The Cuse played great and dominated on both sides of the ball. The fan support was great. You heard them roar every play and even showed me love even though I’m just a recruit."

During the visit, Wynn spoke to members of the Syracuse staff.

"I talked to coach MJ, the wide receivers coach because he recruits my area," Wynn said. "We were just catching up and he was letting me know that he was coming down to see me when they have the bye week. Coach Ahmad was fired up before the game. Love that guy."

Watching former New Jersey high school prospects flourish with the Orange only enhanced Wynn's interest in Syracuse.

"Always seeing those south jersey players (Dennis Jaquez, Duce Chestnut, Alijah Clark) really boost my interest because I talk to those guys," Wynn said. "And the coaches show lots of love."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF