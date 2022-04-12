Syracuse Visit Boosts Interest for 2024 Edge Brahim Wynn

Class of 2024 Sicklerville (NJ) Timber Creek edge Brahim Wynn recently visited Syracuse.

"I got to see the whole campus, took a photoshoot, and saw the indoor fields," Wynn said. "Best part had to be the photo shoot and looking at the beautiful indoor practice fields. Also got to see other players form South Jersey that attend 'Cuse."

Those other players were two freshmen who joined the program just a few months ago.

"Dennis Jaquez and LeQuint Allen," Wynn said. "Both asked me how I was liking the tour and I told both of them I was loving the campus. They said this was the place to be and I believe them."

Speaking with the Syracuse staff was a highlight of the trip.

"I talked to coach Achuff," Wynn said. "He gave me a lot of encouraging words. I asked him what he wanted to see from me and he told me. I talked to coach Maddox and coach Ahmad and they both made me feel like I was at home."

The visit left an impression on the 6-3, 215 pounder.

"I already had a lot of interest in Cuse and this visit boosted it for me," Wynn said. "I really can see myself there in the future. Cuse is on the top of my list this early on in my recruitment. They showed me love as soon as I walked in the door. I love it up here."

