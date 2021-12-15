Louisville Transfer Bralyn Oliver Flips From Oregon State to Syracuse, Discusses Decision

Transfer safety Bralyn Oliver has committed to Syracuse following an official visit this past weekend. Oliver is transferring from Louisville and has four years of eligibility remaining. He originally committed to Oregon State on November 22nd as a transfer destination, but flipped that decision after his trip to Syracuse.

After speaking with the Orange coaching staff over the last few weeks and conducting some in-home visits, Oliver decided he wanted to visit to get a closer look at the school and the program. That trip sealed the deal for his decision.

"Going up there, with signing day being Wednesday, it was a business trip," Oliver said. "I had a great time. They showed me a great time. But at the same time, I wasn't going up there just to have fun. I was going up there with questions. Once those questions got answered, I got the right answers to those questions. That helped me make the decision."

Oliver signed with Louisville as part of the Cardinals 2021 recruiting class. He picked Louisville over offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, NC State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas Tech, West Virginia and others. In fact, Oliver originally gave a verbal to Georgia in August of 2019. Three months later he elected to reopen his recruitment shortly after visiting Alabama. In April 2020, he committed to Louisville and signed with the Cardinals that December before enrolling in January 2021. In late August, before the 2021 season began, Oliver chose to enter the transfer portal.

Syracuse defensive lineman Jatius Geer is a close friend of Oliver's and helped give him insight into the program.

"I've known him since fifth grade and we've been best friends since eighth grade," Oliver said. "Having him there, I know he's not going to tell you anything wrong. When I asked him questions about the staff and how things go at Syracuse, I know he's going to give me the right answers. He played a big part in it. We've been going to school together since elementary school. Elementary school, middle school, high school and now college. That's what we wanted to do. When we got the opportunity to do it, we had to take advantage of it."

What does Oliver bring to the table? He says confidence, playmaking ability, work ethic and leadership.

"I'm a different type of player," Oliver said. "I had a lot of offers at corner, safety, a couple at receiver. So I'm bringing the natural leadership ability. They've got a lot of playmakers there but I'm coming in as a playmaker. With coach White's scheme, I'm coming in ready to go. I'm a baller. I'm not coming in to play around. We've got to get this thing done. We're in the ACC. I'm one of the ones that's focused. We have fun, but I guarantee the fans are getting a hard worker. A focused, playmaking defensive back coming into their secondary."

The Syracuse coaches view Oliver as a versatile defensive back. One who can play boundary corner, slot corner or any of the safety spots. Much like Trill Williams, who was athletic and talented enough to play anywhere that was needed to help the team win.

"They kind of see me at all five," Oliver said. "They're not going to limit me to one. The best position I can go in and play at right away, that's what I'm going to do. But they're not limiting me to one position. I got a lot offers at corner and safety. So my physicality and my cover skills, I'm going to be around that secondary. Make plays at corner, safety, free safety, all types."

