Syracuse Football National Signing Day '22 Live Updates

National Signing Day is here! Syracuse is football is set to add to its roster for next season, with 10 commits poised to sign and others making decisions. We will keep you updated on all of the action below. For each player who signs with Syracuse, we will have a profile that includes all of the information you need about the prospect including an evaluation. This will be updated in reverse chronological order (most recent news on top), so bookmark this page and remember the refresh button is your friend.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY LIVE UPDATES

Live updates will be added to this section as letters are signed and news breaks.

12:00 a.m.: National Signing Day Preview

WHAT IS THE EARLY SIGNING PERIOD?

Starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern, recruits can start sending in their signed National Letters of Intent. A signed letter is a binding commitment to that school by the player to officially join that respective program. While the common term is National Signing Day, the signing period actually stretches beyond just a single day. The early signing period starts on Wednesday, December 15th (National Signing Day) and goes until Friday, December 17th. That means recruits can sign anytime during that period.

WHAT IF PLAYERS DO NOT SIGN DURING THE EARLY PERIOD?

The traditional National Signing Day takes place on the first Wednesday in February. For the 2022 recruiting cycle, that is February 2, 2022. If a player does not sign early, they can sign on that day or at any point during the late period, which ends on April 1, 2022. What most do not know is players do not have to sign a National Letter of Intent at all. They can simply give a verbal commitment and enroll at that school. The reason most do sign is because it binds both sides (the player and the school). Choosing not to sign would give the school the ability to recruit other prospects and pull the unsigned recruit's scholarship.